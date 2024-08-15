Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Varun Threatens To Kill Preeta, Kavya Agrees To Marry

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging dramas in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Varun manipulates Kavya and calls her. He asks her to come to the place where the goons have kept Preeta after kidnapping. Unaware of Varun’s cunning plan, Kavya comes to save Preeta, and she gets kidnapped by Varun.

In the upcoming episode, Varun reveals to Preeta that he will marry Kavya and she has to bless them. Varun brings Kavya and reveals his intentions behind marrying her: to destroy Karan Luthra. But Kavya disagrees to marry him. Varun threatens to kill Preeta if Kavya refuses to marry him. To save her mother, Kavya agrees to tie the knot. However, when Sanjana gives Kavya the wedding outfit, she throws it down in frustration. But to save Preeta, she begins the wedding preparations. Varun shares the good news with Anshuman and begins the preparation for the wedding.

On the way to save Preeta, Kavya called Palki (Adrija Roy) for help. Now, Palki and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) will come to save Kavya and Preeta. Later, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) will join them in the rescue operation.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.