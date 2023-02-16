Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Arjun disguises himself as a Punjabi man and goes to stop the wedding. Meanwhile, Kritika reaches the mandap and exposes Prithvi. Kritika mentions that Prithvi is sitting at Arjun’s place in the mandap. Luthra family members get shocked to learn the truth about Prithvi. However, when Kritika lifts his veil, she is shocked to find Arjun.

Arjun leaves to lock Prithvi and Anjali gets worried. While Arjun is away, Anjali goes to meet Shambu. She gives him a huge amount and in return asks him to kidnap Preeta from Luthra mansion. Shambu gets happy seeing the money and decides to work on the plan. Meanwhile, Rakhi reaches Preeta’s room and finds her unconscious behind the bed.

Now, in the coming episode, Arjun decides to sit in the mandap to marry Preeta. However, Prithvi comes to stop him. Arjun gets shocked to see him out of the room. He questions Sherlyn about his presence and asks her if she had locked the door. However, she reveals her real plan of teaming up with Prithvi.

What will happen next? Will Arjun manage to get married to Preeta?

