Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Fire breakout during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion

In a shocking turn of events, during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion, chaos ensues when a sudden short circuit sparks a devastating fire in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 15:49:16
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has always entertained audiences with intriguing storyline. As per the plot, Rajveer sneaks into Shaurya’s music launch party to seek revenge for him for hurting Palki. He bumps into Karan and gets into a war of words with him. Meanwhile, to prevent Rajveer from seeking revenge on Shaurya, Preeta rushes to the Luthra residence to stop Rajveer.

Preeta and Palki come together and search for Rajveer. Soon, Shaurya sees Palki and gets shocked. He tries to follow her, but Rajveer drags Palki’s hand and hides her. Palki scolds Rajveer for landing at Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya. However, Rajveer asks Palki to hide behind the pillar while he deals with Shaurya.

In the coming episode, Karan witnesses Rajveer with Preeta and gets shocked. He soon questions Raajveer about Preeta, but he dodges his question. Later, in a shocking turn of events, during Shaurya’s music launch party at the Luthra mansion, chaos ensues when a sudden short circuit sparks a devastating fire. The celebratory atmosphere quickly transforms into a nightmarish ordeal.

Will the family safely escape? Who will save them?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

