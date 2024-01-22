Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Goon attacks Kavya, Preeta comes to rescue

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer gets his first salary and he brings it home. Rajveer hands over the cheque to Preeta which makes her emotional. Preeta witnesses a big amount on the cheque and feels proud of Rajveer. Later, Preeta and Gurpreet talk to each other wherein Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reveals that Srishti would have been very proud of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), seeing him achieving big goals.

Preeta decides to visit a bank to deposit the cheque which Rajveer gave her. Coincidentally, Kavya also visits the same bank and comes face to face with Preeta. While Kavya and Preeta talk to each other and Kavya gets emotional, a few thieves enter the bank for robbery and the Kavya and Preeta get trapped.

In the coming episode, Kavya and Preeta try to find way to save themselves from the goons. Meanwhile, Karan also enters the bank and he also gets trapped. While the goons ask the people to stay quiet, Kavya comes forward. Soon, a goon holds Kavya’s hand and tries to attack her. Preeta gets angry and pushes the goon away. She warns him to stay away from Kavya.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1756 21 January 2024 Written Episode Update

