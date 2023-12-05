Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and Preeta fail to meet each other at Rajveer’s roka ceremony

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer decides to tell Palki his reality and goes to her house late at night. Rajveer makes a ring for Palki and puts it on her finger before telling her about his reality. Suddenly, Daljeet arrives there and Rajveer fails to reveal his reality. Finally, Rajveer and Palki’s roka gets fixed.

Rajveer and Palki dance at their roka ceremony. Meanwhile, Preeta goes to get a bangle which Srishti saved for her daughter in law Palki. However, Karan also lands in the same room but fails to see her. Nidhi witnesses them in the room and manages to bring Karan out of the room. Soon, Nidhi takes advantage of the situation and locks Preeta in the room to prevent Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) meeting. Preeta shouts for help, Karan hears her voice and comes to her rescue.

In the coming episode, Karan witnesses Preeta being locked in the room and tries to open it but fails to do so. He tries another way to get Preeta out of the room as she continues to shout for help. Karan understands that Preeta is in the room and is excited to meet her. As soon as Karan manages to open the window, Mohit opens the door and drags Preeta out of the room. Meanwhile, a man hugs Karan so that he doesn’t have a faceoff with Preeta. Unfortunately, Karan and Preeta fail to meet each other due to Mohit’s plan.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1709 4 December 2023 Written Episode Update

