Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and Preeta’s intimate dance moment during Kavya’s roka ceremony

Karan deeply misses Preeta on Kavya’s roka ceremony. Memories of their past moments together flood his mind, and he envisions an intimate dance with Preetain Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jul,2023 12:37:17
The upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for the roka ceremony sets off a chain reaction of drama. Unbeknownst to Kavya, Nidhi instigates Shaurya (Baseer Ali), revealing the shocking news of Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer. Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) tells Shaurya that Kavya values Rajveer more than her brother, leaving Shaurya angry.

Rajveer witnesses her sister Kavya (Mrinal Navell) happy with her in-laws. He feels Preeta (Shraddha Arya) should have been here on Kavya’s big day. He witnesses Dadi sitting alone and goes to speak to her. Dadi gets emotional and reveals to Rajveer that Kavya’s mother is Preeta, and she is missing her on Kavya’s big day. Hence, Rajveer brings Preeta to the roka ceremony via a video call.

In the coming episode, Karan is overwhelmed with emotions as he deeply misses Preeta at Kavya’s roka ceremony. Memories of their past moments together flood his mind, and he envisions an intimate dance with Preeta, longing for her presence by his side.

Will Rajveer bring Preeta to the ceremony?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Hombale Films ‘Kantara’ starring Rishab Shetty nominated for Best Film and Best Actor (Male) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

