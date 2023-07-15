Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan and Preeta’s intimate dance moment during Kavya’s roka ceremony

The upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for the roka ceremony sets off a chain reaction of drama. Unbeknownst to Kavya, Nidhi instigates Shaurya (Baseer Ali), revealing the shocking news of Kavya’s invitation to Rajveer. Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) tells Shaurya that Kavya values Rajveer more than her brother, leaving Shaurya angry.

Rajveer witnesses her sister Kavya (Mrinal Navell) happy with her in-laws. He feels Preeta (Shraddha Arya) should have been here on Kavya’s big day. He witnesses Dadi sitting alone and goes to speak to her. Dadi gets emotional and reveals to Rajveer that Kavya’s mother is Preeta, and she is missing her on Kavya’s big day. Hence, Rajveer brings Preeta to the roka ceremony via a video call.

In the coming episode, Karan is overwhelmed with emotions as he deeply misses Preeta at Kavya’s roka ceremony. Memories of their past moments together flood his mind, and he envisions an intimate dance with Preeta, longing for her presence by his side.

Will Rajveer bring Preeta to the ceremony?

