Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Karan Decides To Take Rajveer’s Responsibility, Shaurya Feels Jealous

The popular TV show Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is all set to bring intense drama with its gripping storyline. As seen until now, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) goes to Shrishti to express her grief, but Gurpreet asks her not to share anything with Shruti as this may hurt her. On the other hand, Gurpreet was about to reveal Preeta and Rajveer’s (Paras Kalnawat) truth in front of Karan (Shakti Anand), but she didn’t. While Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets angry at the doctors and tries to save Rajveer and gets emotional about it.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1841 19th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness an interesting drama when Shanaya reveals that she saw the same goon who attacked the house during the Mehendi ceremony here in the hospital, which leaves Kareena worried. Karan decides to look after Rajveer and takes full responsibility until he gets better, which makes Shaurya feel jealous, who already hates Rajveer.

What will happen next?

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), which is filled with ups and downs.

