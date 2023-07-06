Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan forced to choose between Rajveer and Shaurya

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer. Rishabh, pleased with Karan’s choice, expresses his happiness. Karan welcomes Rajveer into the company. Soon, Shaurya stumbles upon Rajveer’s presence and is taken aback by the revelation. Unable to contain his astonishment, Shaurya confronts Rajveer, seeking answers about his sudden appearance.

As the tension builds, Rajveer finally reveals that Karan has appointed him. The revelation sent shockwaves through Shaurya. Preeta comes to the Luthras’ office to give Rajveer his tiffin. Nidhi comes there too as Shaurya tells her how Rajveer’s idea was chosen over his. Rajveer realizes how he is being drawn toward Karan.

In the coming episode, Shaurya’s frustration peaks as Rajveer continues to win all praises at the office. Unable to tolerate the situation any longer, Shaurya confronts Karan, urging him to make a crucial decision. He demands that Karan chooses between his own son, Shaurya, and Rajveer.

Will Karan throw Rajveer out of the company?

