Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan learns about Rajveer being his son Rudra

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Palki and Rajveer talk to each other wherein Rajveer reveals how he was trapped in a room and was not present at the party. Soon, they come to a conclusion that it was Shaurya who planned everything to seek revenge from Rajveer. Palki and Rajveer confront Shaurya and scold him for his cheap acts.

Palki gets angry at Shaurya for stooping so low to seek revenge from Rajveer. Shaurya reveals that Palki doesn’t deserve Rajveer. However, Palki warns him to not pass his judgement and asks him to stay out of her matter. While everyone doubts him, Sandy comes and saves Shaurya. Palki and Rajveer still refuses to believe that Shaurya is innocent.

In the coming episode, Karan is at the hospital wherein he is waiting for the DNA results. He overhears Srishti being admitted and confronts Preeta about the same. On the other hand, the doctor comes with the result and takes Karan along. Soon, he hands over the report to Karan and the latter sees it. He gets surprised to see that the DNA have matched and Karan learns that Rajveer is his son Rudra.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1782 16 February 2024 Written Episode Update

