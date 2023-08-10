Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Gurpreet and Preeta engage in a conversation with Rajveer. The two women express their concerns about Rajveer’s current job at the Luthra company. Gurpreet candidly recalls Rajveer’s past troubles after joining the company, implying that leaving the job might help him avoid further complications in life. Preeta supports the idea and urges Rajveer to consider leaving the Luthra company behind.

Preeta at the Luthra house, leaving him utterly stunned. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) scolds Karan (Shakti Anand) for his carelessness and begins to tend to his wound. The scene turns into a heartwarming and romantic moment, with emotions running high. However, the tables are turned when the truth is revealed—it was all a dream sequence in Karan’s mind.

In the coming episode, Kavya comes to meet Rajveer after learning about their plan to leave Mumbai. Kavya requests Rajveer to extend his stay for her wedding, and he agrees. After witnessing that, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) shifts her focus from Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to Preeta. She devises a plan to get her out of her life for good.

Will Nidhi succeed in her plan?

