Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi Provokes Shaurya Against Preeta, Rajveer Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has seen interesting drama in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Anshuman happily announces himself as the new owner of Luthra’s house. But Preeta intervenes, revealing the shocking news that not Anshuman but she is the new owner of the house, leaving everyone in deep shock.Anshuman gets terrified, acknowledging this truth.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Preeta’s shocking revelation, which leaves the housemates surprised. Karan becomes happy hearing this, while Nidhi gets shocked. Nidhi provokes Shaurya against Preeta, saying she trapped Karan in her plan to steal all of his property. Anshuman, in panic, orders his goons to trap the housemates as hostages. Later, you will see to get Preeta down on her knees, Anshuman’s goons trap Shaurya, Rajveer, and Sandy, who ask Preeta to come out if she wants to save them.

It will be interesting to see what Preeta does next to save his sons and Karan’s property from Anshuman and how Preeta regains her memory.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.