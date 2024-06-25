Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Oh No! Palki Gets Locked In Jail, Rajveer Distressed

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs in the past few episodes. According to the previous episode, Varun parties with his ex-wife Alia, where Palki (Adrija Roy) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) become spies, and to keep an eye on Varun, they follow him to the party. Palki finds Varun with some girl; however, before she can collect any proof, Varun hides Alia and plans a new conspiracy. He calls the cops, informing them about drug usage at the party. As soon as the cops come and ask everyone to stand in a queue to check, Varun smartly puts drugs in Palki’s handbag. When the cops find drugs in Palki’s bag, they arrest her. Palki screams that she is innocent, but no one listens to her. At the same time, Varun manipulates Nidhi to make her part of her gameplay against Preeta and Karan.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Palki get locked in jail, and she worries about what will happen next. Soon, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) comes to console her. Palki expresses her fear and tries to explain to Rajveer that nobody trusts her. But Rajveer comforts Palki and shares that everyone is with her. To solve the mystery, Rajveer asks Palki why she and Preeta went to the party. She reveals they were there to catch Varun red-handed as they are worried about Kavya. Meanwhile, Kavya also comes to meet Palki in jail.

Seeing how Rajveer will save Palki and get her out of jail will be interesting.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.