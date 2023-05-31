Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki realizes her love for Rajveer

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Sandy and Sanju help Shaurya with his ploy against Palki. When Rajveer questions Shaurya, he tells him that Palki will soon face a storm in her life. Later, Rajveer and Palki’s photos on the projector shock everyone.

Shaurya and his friends mock Rajveer and accuse him and Palki of having an affair. Ketan and his family question Palki’s character. Rajveer struggles to prove Palki’s innocence to everyone. Shaurya, Sanju, and Sandy leave after Ketan’s family calls off the wedding. Rajveer requests Ketan’s family to come inside as he has something to show them. He finally proves Palki’s innocence, and Ketan apologizes to her. He agrees to marry her, but Palki refuses this time.

In the coming episode, Palki thanks Rajveer for standing by her side and supporting her. Rajveer reveals to Palki that Shaurya planned the drama, and he was also involved in her kidnapping drama. Palki gets shocked. Later, Palki goes to her room and stands by the balcony gazing at the stars. She remembers the moment spent with Rajveer and how he proved her innocence. Palki finally realizes her love for Rajveer and smiles.

Will she confess her feelings to Rajveer?

