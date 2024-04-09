Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta Finds Varun’s Truth, Shanaya Gets Shocked

The popular television show on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is ruling hearts with its interesting drama and storyline. As seen so far, Kavya hugs Preeta, and Rajveer gets emotional. Kareena warns Nidhi that though Rakhi hates Preeta now, Preeta will soon be able to impress her and become a favorite. Alia says she can’t share Varun with anyone. To stop Alia from revealing his truth, Varun hits Alia and makes her unconscious.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1831 9th April 2024 Written Update

In the coming episode, viewers will see that Varun hides Alia, and Kavya enters the scene, but Varun smartly takes Kavya with him for the Mehendi ceremony. Preeta notices something fishy and enters the room, where Alia can be seen lying on the floor unconscious. Preeta wakes up Alia and asks her who did this with her. To this, Alia shares the truth about Varun.

On the other hand, Shanaya hears Anshuman’s goons talking about how they have mixed something in the starters that everyone already had. Still, as soon as she enters the hall room to tell everyone the truth, the goons catch her, shocking everyone.

