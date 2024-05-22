Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta Gets Full Support From Luthra Family, Anshuman Exposed

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs in the last few days. According to the plot, Rajveer gets emotional after Preeta slaps him because of working with Anshuman and making Karan slit his wrist. He decides to take revenge on Anshuman and plans to trap him in his plan. However, Rajveer’s plan didn’t work, which resulted in him getting jailed. Earlier, only Shaurya was locked in jail, but now Rajveer is too.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta heads on a mission to save her sons Rajveer and Shaurya. Kavya and Palki already support her in her efforts to expose Anshuman. Now, the whole Luthra family is with Preeta to help her expose Anshuman and get Shaurya and Rajveer released from jail. On the other hand, Nidhi is jealous that everyone is taking Preeta’s side.

It will be interesting to see how Preeta exposes Anshuman’s truth in front of everyone and saves her kids. At the same time, it will be interesting to see how Karan and Preeta unite amidst Nidhi’s cunning planning.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.