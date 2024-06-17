Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta Gets Injured On Her Head, Rajveer And Shaurya Fight

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has seen major ups and downs in the past few days. As seen so far, Anshuman threatens the Luthra family by keeping a gun on Varun’s head. On the other hand, his goons kidnap Rakhi and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Palki (Adhrija Roy) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) save Rakhi and Preeta from the goons’ trap.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rajveer and Palki bump into each other amidst the chaos. The lovey-dovey moments between the two make the intense situation a little light. Later, Anshuman threatens Karan (Shakti Anand) and says if Preeta doesn’t bring the property now, then he will shoot him. Once Anshuman finds Preeta, he comes to know that everything Preeta did was a trap for him. Preeta fearlessly confronts Anshuman, and to take revenge, he pushes Preeta off the gallery. Because of the fall down from the first floor, Preeta gets injured in her head.

Soon, the doctors reveal that Preeta will regain her memory, so she stays in the Luthra house until she gets better. On the other hand, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets angry at Rajveer and fights with him for property.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.