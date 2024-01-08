Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta gets injured, rushed to hospital

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Palki informs Rajveer about Malti being Vicky’s mother and Mala being Vicky’s wife. Rajveer gets shocked. As they plan to leave, Malti stops them and attacks. However, Rajveer and Palki try to run away from her clutches. Soon, a few goons enter and catches them again. Malti orders the goons to lock Rajveer and Palki in a room.

Karan (Shakti Anand) and the Luthra family come home along with Preeta. Dadi sees Preeta alive in front of her and gets emotional. She hugs Preeta and asks her to rest as she feels dizzy. Later, Rakhi also meets Preeta and gets teary-eyed. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) also gets emotional and gives Rakhi a warm hug. Karan decides to make Preeta rest in his room and goes to save Palki and Rajveer from the goons.

In the coming episode, Karan and the Luthra family doge the goons and try to fight with them to save their lives. However, Preeta enters the house and Karan gets shocked. She asks the goons spare everyone and threatens them. However, the goons attack them all. As soon as one of the goons try to hit Rajveer, Preeta comes in between and she gets badly injured. Preeta falls unconscious on the ground. Karan and the family get shocked. They rush to the hospital and prays for her recovery.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1742 7 January 2024 Written Episode Update

