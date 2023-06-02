ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta learns about Rajveer going to Luthra house

Preeta fails to reach Rajveer and questions Palki on his whereabouts. Palki soon reveals to Preeta that Rajveer has gone to Luthra house to meet Shaurya in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 12:10:18
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Palki enters her room and stands by the balcony gazing at the stars. She remembers the moment spent with Rajveer and how he proved her innocence. Palki finally realizes her love for Rajveer and smiles.

Rajveer bumps into Palki in the morning while he goes out. When Palki questions him, he reveals that he is heading to Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya. Palki gets worried and tries to stop him. However, furious Rajveer refuses to stay back as he feels that what Shaurya did with Palki during her wedding was inappropriate.

In the coming episode, Rajveer goes to Luthra house, and Palki worries for him. Preeta fails to reach Rajveer and questions Palki on his whereabouts. Palki refuses to reveal it to Preeta. However, the latter gets angry and decides to find Rajveer alone. Palki soon reveals to Preeta that Rajveer has gone to Luthra house to meet Shaurya. Preeta gets worried for her son.

Will Preeta follow Rajveer to Luthra house?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: ZHZB Promotions: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan caught interacting with young minds, see video

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

