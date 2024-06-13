Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta’s Life In Danger, Karan On Standby

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Anshuman gets panicked, acknowledging the truth that Preeta is the new owner of Luthra’s house. In contrast, Karan (Shakti Anand) rejoices happily and expresses his gratitude for Preeta (Shraddha Arya). On the other hand, Nidhi gets jealous of Preeta, and she provokes Shaurya (Baseer Ali) against her. But soon, Anshuman decides to kill Preeta so that he can get Luthra’s house back. Anshuman’s goons keep Shaurya, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), and Sandy at gunpoint. They ask the owner, Preeta, to come out to save them.

In the surprising turn of events in the upcoming episode, you will see Preeta gets worried about Shaurya and Rajveer while Karan insists Preeta hide. On the other hand, Kavya decides to save her brothers. Later, Preeta heads to look into the matter where the goons kidnap her, leaving Karan and Palki distressed.

On the other hand, Rajveer and Shaurya try to fight with the goons. But the goons hang Preeta in the middle of the hall and lit fire below. Soon, Karan enters the scene fighting with the goons, where Preeta’s life gets in danger. Karan, on standby, tries to save Preeta while Rajveer and Shaurya are shocked to witness Preeta in a critical situation.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.