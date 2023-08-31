Television | Spoilers

In Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya, when Palki gets emotional, Rajveer questions her but she lies to him. Soon, Rajveer comes close to her and blows air in her eyes. Palki feels amazed by Rajveer’s gesture and the two get romantic.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) returns home with Srishti (Anjum Faikh) and Rajveer. Gurpreet asks Preeta about the injury on her head. Soon, Srishti reveals to all that Preeta was attacked in the hospital. They take special care of Preeta after learning the truth. Soon, Daljeet asks Shanaya to make tea for everyone and she gets angry. Soon, Shanaya tells Daljeet her plan to woo Shaurya (Baseer Ali). She also reveals that she is not interested in Rajveer anymore. Shanaya plans to win Luthra family’s love so that she can become a bahu of the family.

Shanaya flirts with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) at the Luthra mansion. Soon, she slips and Rajveer catches Shanaya in his arms. Unintentionally caught in this exchange, Palki (Sana Sayyad) feels jealous and excuses herself quietly. Soon, she remembers having a conversation with Shanaya resurfaced, the one where Shanaya had inquired about the nature of her relationship with Rajveer. Back then, Palki had brushed off any romantic involvement, denying the existence of any feelings for Rajveer.

In the coming episode, Palki thinks about Rajveer and Shanaya and wonders about her feelings too. Soon, Rajveer enters the kitchen. Palki asks Rajveer about his thoughts about Shanaya and he mentions liking her. Palki feels jealous and gets emotional. Rajveer questions her but she lies to him. Soon, Rajveer comes close to her and blows air in her eyes. Palki feels amazed by Rajveer’s gesture and the two get romantic.

What will happen next? Will Palki confess her feelings for Rajveer?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!