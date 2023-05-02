Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer and Palki to catch real culprit

Rajveer and Palki to catch real culprit in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Rajveer finds a perfect ring for Palki, but Ketan doesn’t approve of it. However, Palki likes it, and she keeps it in her hand. Soon, the ring falls, and Rajveer makes her wear the ring. Palki gets shocked and reveals that they are now engaged. Palki tries to remove the ring, but it fails to come out. Hence, Palki hides from Ketan a ring Rajveer had put on her finger.

Meanwhile, Shaurya decides to teach Palki a lesson. He puts a necklace in Palki’s bag, and the latter gets stopped for security. Soon, the store manager discovers a necklace in Palki’s bag and blames her for stealing it. However, Palki refuses the allegations, and Rajveer supports Palki. The police come to the shop to find the real thief.

In the coming episode, Rajveer decides to show the police the CCTV footage and catch the real culprit. Finally, they witness Shaurya putting the necklace in Palki’s bag. Rajveer proves Palki’s innocence in front of the police, jewellery store manager, and Palki’s fiancé. Later, Palki and Rajveer punish the real culprit Shaurya for stooping low in seeking revenge on them.

Will Rajveer manage to punish Shaurya?

