Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer attempts to save Palki’s marriage

Rajveer decides to save Palki’s marriage. He requests Ketan to accompany him in private as he would want to explain the situation in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 17:55:59
Loyal viewers of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen, Shaurya plays a slideshow during the wedding while the couple does the ritual. Soon, the family notices Rajveer and Palki’s intimate photos on the screen. Ketan gets shocked to see the photos and doubts about Palki. The latter breaks down while Rajveer tries to explain the situation.

Ketan refuses to believe them and calls off her wedding with Palki. Palki breaks down after Ketan refuses to marry her. Rajveer witnesses Palki and gets angry at Shaurya for ruining Palki’s life. Rajveer holds Shaurya’s collar and lashes out at him for showcasing the photos. However, Shaurya shows an attitude toward Rajveer and enjoys the drama.

In the coming episode, Ketan removes the engagement ring from Palki’s hand. While doing so, he also hurts Palki, which makes Rajveer upset. Later, Palki cries inconsolably, so Rajveer decides to save Palki’s marriage. He requests Ketan to accompany him in private as he would want to explain the situation. However, Ketan refuses to talk to Rajveer and leaves the venue.

Will Rajveer seek revenge from Shaurya?

