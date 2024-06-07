Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer Threatens Anshuman, Karan Warns Nidhi

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists in the past few days. As seen in the previous episode, Anshuman smartly gets all of Karan’s (Shakti Anand) property under his name. He shows the property paper in front of the Luthra family during the party. Later, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) fight with him. Anshuman later decides to marry Preeta (Shraddha Arya), which leaves Karan furious.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta finds out about Varun’s truth during the party. Varun accepts that he is already married and warns Preeta to keep her mount close. On the other hand, Anshuman throws Luthra’s family’s stuff and asks them to leave, as this house is now under his name. He also asks his goons to get the Luthra family out of the house by pointing out a gun. However, Rajveer makes it clear and threatens Anshuman that not a single member will leave, but Anshuman has to go leave Luthra house.

In contrast, Nidhi once again gets a chance to blame Preeta, and she highlights the fact that Luthra family is on the road now because of her. Hearing her shout, Karan warns Nidhi that she will not bring up Preeta again in any matter. It will be interesting to see how Preeta will take a major step to help Karan get his property back.

