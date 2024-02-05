Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to donate his blood to save Karan

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta gets heartbroken when Rajveer refuses to donate his blood to Karan. Soon, she goes to various blood bank and manages to get blood for Karan. When Preeta lands at the hospital to hand over the blood, unfortunately, she gets pushed and the blood bag falls the ground and it gets bursts. Preeta gets shocked and cries.

Rajveer bumps into the goon who fired the bullet at Preeta. Rajveer tries to learn from him the name of the person who asked him to do so. However, in intoxicated state he names Karan which angers Rajveer. Preeta again request Rajveer to donate his blood but he refuses this angers Preeta and she cuts her wrist in anger.

In the coming episode, Rajveer gets Preeta admitted and soon goes to Karan’s room. He vents out his anger in front of an unconscious Karan. Later, he decides to donate his blood to Karan to save him for his mother Preeta. Rajveer asks the doctor and the nurse to hide his blood donation truth from Karan and other family members.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1770 4 February 2024 Written Episode Update

