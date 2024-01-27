Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to save Preeta and Kavya from locker room

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer comes to rescue Karan, Preeta and Kavya. Rajveer tries to help Karan, Preeta and Kavya from the robbers. However, he himself gets trapped inside the bank as one of the goons catch hold of him and points gun at him. On the other hand, Kavya and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) get trapped inside self-destructive locker and shout for help.

Karan and the manager of the bank elope from robbers’ clutches as the goons get distracted by some chemical in their eyes. Meanwhile, Nidhi finds the robbers and gives them a huge offer. She asks them to kill Preeta and in return she will give them huge amount. The robbers like Nidhi’s offer and soon Nidhi and the robbers join hands to kill Preeta.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Kavya cover their mouths in the self-destructive locker room as a poisonous gas releases in it. However, Rajveer learns that his mother is locked in the room and goes to save her. Karan and Rajveer try to unlock the door to save Preeta and Kavya. Finally, Rajveer manages to find the code and saves his mother Preeta and sister Kavya’s lives.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1761 26 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Nidhi finds the robbers and gives them a huge offer. She asks them to kill Preeta and in return she will give them huge amount. The robbers like Nidhi’s offer and soon Nidhi and the robbers join hands to kill Preeta.