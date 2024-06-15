Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rakhi And Preeta Get Kidnapped, Anshuman Threatens Luthra Family

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has seen interesting dramas in the past few days. According to the plot, Preeta gets trapped by goons who put a noose on her neck. Later, Karan runs to save Preeta and fights with the goons. Soon, Rajveer and Shaurya join in to handle the goons. Amidst the chaos, Anshuman orders a few goons to kidnap Preeta. Preeta disappears before any housemate realizes.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Anshuman shakes hands with Varun. Varun and Anshuman decide to threaten Luthras. Anshuman plans to pretend that he has trapped Varun, but in reality, Varun is helping Anshuman steal all of Karan’s money and property. The goons also kidnap Rakhi along with Preeta. Later, Anshuman enters Luthra’s house, keeping a gun in Varun’s head. He threatens Luthra family about Preeta’s disappearance. Anshuman’s entry into the house leaves Shaurya, Karan, Kavya, and Rajveer worried.

It will be interesting to see how Karan will save Preeta and Rakhi from Anshuman’s goons.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.