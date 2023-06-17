ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi learns about Nidhi’s evil plan against Preeta

Nidhi speaks against Preeta on the phone. Rakhi overhears her conversation and gets angry at Nidhi. She questions Nidhi about her plan against Preeta in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Jun,2023 12:01:00
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Nidhi is shocked to see Preeta in the burning room of the outhouse. Nidhi takes one of the firefighters aside to offer him a bribe. He refuses to let Preeta die in the fire and rejects her offer. Aarohi calls a contract killer to get Nidhi’s job done.

Meanwhile, Nidhi instigates Shaurya to get Rajveer arrested to get them to fight, which helps her distract everyone. Unaware of her plan, Rajveer runs to the living room to avoid Preeta being seen by the Luthras. Mahesh, Kareena, and Rishabh get emotional when Rajveer stops fighting to obey Mahesh. However, Shaurya sees this as another moment wherein his family defends an outsider against him.

In the coming episode, the contract killer informs Nidhi that he failed to abduct Preeta. Nidhi gets angry at him and asks him to complete his job. While Nidhi speaks against Preeta on the phone, Rakhi overhears her conversation and gets angry at Nidhi. She questions Nidhi about her plan against Preeta. Nidhi gets shocked and remains speechless.

OMG! Will Rakhi learn about Preeta?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

