Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh fails to find Preeta

Rishabh tries to look out for Preeta. Meanwhile, Preeta is seen enjoying having pani puri with her friend. Rishabh feels Preeta’s presence near him but fails to find her in the market in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Palki and Rajveer feel relaxed after the real culprit gets exposed. They come out of the jewellery store, and Ketan decides to drop Palki. However, Rajveer is upset with Ketan as he doesn’t trust Palki when she is blamed for the theft. Rajveer asks Palki to come with him to catch Shaurya and confront him for his actions. Palki and Rajveer head to the award function wherein Shaurya is set to launch his music company. Palki and Rajveer forcefully enter the event and try to locate Shaurya.

Rajveer informs Palki that Shaurya is a rich spoiled brat and he should be taught a lesson. He informs Palki that he will teach him a good lesson that he will remember all his life. Palki gets worried and asks Rajveer about his plan. However, he asks her to wait and watch. Meanwhile, Rajveer goes to the stage where Shaurya is set to receive awards and tries to reveal his real avatar.

In the coming episode, Rishabh happens to come near the market, wherein he overhears Preeta’s voice and gets shocked. Rishabh soon steps out of the car and tries to look out for Preeta. Meanwhile, Preeta is seen enjoying having pani puri with her friend. Rishabh feels Preeta’s presence near him, but he fails to find her in the market.

Will Rishabh and Preeta come face to face?

