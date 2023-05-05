ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh fails to find Preeta

Rishabh tries to look out for Preeta. Meanwhile, Preeta is seen enjoying having pani puri with her friend. Rishabh feels Preeta’s presence near him but fails to find her in the market in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 12:14:39
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh fails to find Preeta

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Palki and Rajveer feel relaxed after the real culprit gets exposed. They come out of the jewellery store, and Ketan decides to drop Palki. However, Rajveer is upset with Ketan as he doesn’t trust Palki when she is blamed for the theft. Rajveer asks Palki to come with him to catch Shaurya and confront him for his actions. Palki and Rajveer head to the award function wherein Shaurya is set to launch his music company. Palki and Rajveer forcefully enter the event and try to locate Shaurya.

Rajveer informs Palki that Shaurya is a rich spoiled brat and he should be taught a lesson. He informs Palki that he will teach him a good lesson that he will remember all his life. Palki gets worried and asks Rajveer about his plan. However, he asks her to wait and watch. Meanwhile, Rajveer goes to the stage where Shaurya is set to receive awards and tries to reveal his real avatar.

In the coming episode, Rishabh happens to come near the market, wherein he overhears Preeta’s voice and gets shocked. Rishabh soon steps out of the car and tries to look out for Preeta. Meanwhile, Preeta is seen enjoying having pani puri with her friend. Rishabh feels Preeta’s presence near him, but he fails to find her in the market.

Will Rishabh and Preeta come face to face?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Gunwanti attempts to KILL Meet and her unborn baby
Meet spoiler: Gunwanti attempts to KILL Meet and her unborn baby
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to reveal Panchi’s truth to Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to reveal Panchi’s truth to Prachi
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer decides to teach Shaurya a lesson
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer decides to teach Shaurya a lesson
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani struggles to save Shiv’s life
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani struggles to save Shiv’s life
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri makes a hasty decision; reveals truth about Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri makes a hasty decision; reveals truth about Abhir
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's makeover for the big union with Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's makeover for the big union with Anupamaa
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Watch: Alia Bhatt gives tour of her Met Gala BTS
Watch: Alia Bhatt gives tour of her Met Gala BTS
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet
Review Of Ved: Poorly Directed Tearjerker Manages To Leave Little Impact
Review Of Ved: Poorly Directed Tearjerker Manages To Leave Little Impact
Read Latest News