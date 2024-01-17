Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya calls Preeta ‘mom’, shares emotional moment

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) comes to the police station along with a lawyers and gets Karan, Rakhi and Mahesh bailed out. Meanwhile, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) goes to meet Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and questions him about the allegations. Shaurya accepts his crime in front of Preeta. This shocks the latter and she slaps Shaurya.

Preeta makes Shaurya realize his mistakes and he feels ashamed. Soon, during the court hearing Shaurya accepts all allegations laid on him. Sandy comes to the court hearing and takes the blame. He reveals that he had ordered the drugs and Shaurya is not at fault. Soon, the judge sends Sandy to jail and Shaurya gets released. Luthra family gets happy as Shaurya is out of jail.

In the coming episode, Shaurya goes straight to meet Preeta after getting released from the jail. He shares an emotional moment with Preeta. The latter reveals that she got angry at him because of him the family was in trouble. Shaurya realizes his mistake and thanks Preeta for trusting him. Soon, Shaurya calls Preeta ‘mom’ and this makes Preeta emotional.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1751 16 January 2024 Written Episode Update

