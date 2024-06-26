Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya Decides To Break-up With Shanaya, Preeta Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen surprising twists in the previous episodes. According to the plot, Varun’s cunning plan gets Palki (Adrija Roy) arrested in a drug case. Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) meets Palki in jail and assures her that everyone trusts her and that he will get her out soon. Also, Palki reveals Varun’s truth to Rajveer, emphasizing that she and Preeta want to save Kavya from him. Later, Kavya also comes to meet Palki. In contrast, Karan’s sister accepts the fact that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is Preeta’s son.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a surprising twist when Preeta, Karan (Shakti Anand), Shaurya, and Shanaya come to the jail to meet Palki. As Preeta and Karan come to meet Palki along with Shaurya and Shanaya, they indulge in conversation. After analyzing the situation, Shaurya makes a surprising decision, and he says that after witnessing all the ups and downs, his relationship with Shanaya is affected. So he thinks they should break up. Hearing this, Shanaya feels heartbroken while Preeta and Karan go spellbound in shock. On the other hand, Varun thanks Nidhi for her help in getting Palki arrested, which leaves her in deep shock.

It will be interesting to see how Preeta and Karan resolve issues in their kid’s life.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.