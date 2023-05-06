Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya faces humiliation at award function

Rajveer plays the CCTV footage which shows Shaurya putting a necklace in Palki’s bag. Rajveer exposes Shaurya, and everyone gets shocked. The latter face humiliation in public due to Rajveer in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Rajveer informs Palki that Shaurya is a rich spoiled brat and he should be taught a lesson. He informs Palki that he will teach him a good lesson that he will remember all his life. Palki gets worried and asks Rajveer about his plan. However, he asks her to wait and watch. Meanwhile, Rajveer goes to the stage where Shaurya is set to receive awards and tries to reveal his real avatar.

On the other hand, Rishabh happens to come near the market, wherein he overhears Preeta’s voice and gets shocked. Rishabh soon steps out of the car and tries to look out for Preeta. Meanwhile, Preeta is seen enjoying having pani puri with her friend. Rishabh feels Preeta’s presence near him, but he fails to find her in the market.

In the coming episode, Rajveer comes on the stage and lashes out at Shaurya for trapping Palki. Karan gets shocked by Rajveer’s statements and questions Shaurya. Soon, Rajveer plays the CCTV footage which shows Shaurya putting a necklace in Palki’s bag. Rajveer exposes Shaurya, and everyone gets shocked. The latter face humiliation in public due to Rajveer.

Will Shaurya seek revenge from Shaurya?

