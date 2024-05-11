Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya Fights With Rajveer, Palki Gets Angry

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show is gearing up for a nail-biting twist. As seen so far, Karan clarifies that Rajveer didn’t try to kill him, but he cut his hand himself. Kareena advises Nidhi to be careful with Preeta. Later, Karan suggests taking Rajveer’s help to get Shaurya out of jail.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi expresses her view that she feels Rajveer and Shaurya are brothers. A brother will help his brother come out of jail, to which Karan agrees but soon diverts the topic so that nobody gets to know that Rajveer and Shaurya are real brothers. Soon, Rakhi and Kavya come to Rajveer to ask for help, as Karan is ill, to get Shaurya out of jail.

Rajveer agrees to help Shaurya, and soon, he comes to the jail with Kavya and Palki to meet Shaurya. However, Shaurya gets angry witnessing Rajveer and Palki. But Kavya becomes angry with Shaurya’s behavior, and she leaves. Later, Palki also schools Shaurya and goes to Kavya. Rajveer tries to make Shaurya understand that he is here to help him. However, Shaurya blames Rajveer for everything happening, and he starts to attack. Soon, both the brothers fight with each other. But before they can hit each other, the police officer locks Shaurya in jail.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.