Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya romances with Palki in store room at his roka ceremony

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan and Nidhi give a special performance at Shaurya and Shanaya’s roka ceremony. Meanwhile, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) decides to go to Luthra house for the roka. However, during the performance, Karan misses Preeta and imagines dancing with her. He dreams about his romantic moments with Preeta while dancing.

Preeta lands at Luthra house for Shaurya and Shanaya’s engagement ceremony. She meets Shaurya, who looks stressed and hence she speaks to him to cheer up his mood. Later, she goes to meet Shanaya but bumps into Nidhi and her sister. However, to stop their meeting Nidhi’s sister close the door but unfortunately Nidhi and her sister get locked in a room. While Preeta decides to attend the roka ceremony. Nidhi and her sister try to open the door and stop Preeta from attending the roka ceremony.

In the coming episode, Nidhi and her sister manage to open the door of the room and look out for Preeta. However, they fail to find her and hence decide to switch off the lights so that Karan and Preeta do not come face to face. They successfully remove the fuse and the entire house turns dark. Palki, who is in store room, gets stuck there as she comes to pick up a box. Shaurya follows her and tries to come close to her. However, Palki misunderstands him to be Rajveer and feels shy.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1719 14 December 2023 Written Episode Update

