Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya Warns Anshuman, Nidhi Fights With Karan

In Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major twists in the last few days. As seen in the previous episode, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) get bailed out after Anshuman agrees to collaborate for business with Karan (Shakti Anand). Later, an auction party is held at Luthra house, where Rajveer meets Adrija Roy as Palki.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Palki and Rajveer come close to each other and get lost in romantic moments where Shanaya disturbs them. On the other hand, Anshuman’s behavior makes Karan furious, and he starts to yell at him. Soon, Nidhi enters the scene and taunts Anshuman. Shaurya makes a comeback with his fierce avatar and makes it clear to Anshuman that now if he messes with him, the output will not be good.

In contrast, Nidhi yells at Karan for agreeing to collaborate for business with Anshuman as he is creating a mess in the house. In contrast, Anshuman is quiet because he plans a new conspiracy against Karan. It will be interesting to see how Karan deals with Anshuman and keeps his family safe.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.