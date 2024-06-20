Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Varun And Kavya On Date, Nidhi Feels Frustrated

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has seen major twists in the past few days. As seen so far, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) becomes unconscious after falling from the corridor. Later, the doctor revealed that Preeta might regain her memory, leaving Nidhi worried. Later, she instigates a fight between Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), who curse each other. On the other hand, Karan (Shakti Anand) scolds Rajveer for his behavior. While Nidhi finds something fishy about Varun, she also plans to separate Karan and Rajveer.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Nidhi, frustrated with Preeta and Karan’s closeness, calling her friend Aarohi and asking her to meet. She goes out for a coffee with Aarohi, but before she can reveal that Preeta has named her property Kavya’s name, Varun goes to the same restaurant with Kavya. Watching Varun and Kavya, Nidhi feels irritated. However, she doubts Varun due to his behavior. Also, the girl she thinks is Kavya is actually his ex-wife Alia.

It will be interesting to see how Nidhi finds out Varun’s truth to save her daughter Kavya and deal with Preeta and Karan.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.