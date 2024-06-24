Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Varun Manipulates Nidhi, Plans To Take Revenge From Karan And Preeta

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major ups and downs in the past few days. As seen so far, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) transfers all her property in Kavya’s name. Later, Preeta and Palki (Adrija Roy) challenge Varun and decide to expose him. Palki followed him to a party to collect proof against Varun Preeta. However, he plans a new conspiracy before Palki can see Varun with Alia. Soon, police officers come to the party and check everyone’s bag, where they find drugs in Palki’s bag. Soon, they arrest Palki, who screams to prove her innocence. Varun planned all this. Varun is Sherlyn and Prithvi’s son, who is here to take revenge.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Nidhi get suspicious about Varun, and she plans to find out his truth and main motive when Nidhi questions Varun about his motive and things. But Varun very smartly manipulates Nidhi by bringing up Preeta’s topic. He questions Nidhi about why she is not worried about Kavya after finding something fishy about him, leaving her in a tough spot. Further, he reveals that he knows about Preeta and Karan’s (Shakti Anand) closeness and relationship. Hearing this all, Nidhi looks worried and spellbound. However, Varun plays smartly to fulfill his agenda.

It will be interesting to see whether the enemies of Preeta and Karan will shake hands to destroy them or Nidhi will take a stand against Varun for Kavya.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.