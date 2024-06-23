Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Varun Plays A Trick, Palki Gets Arrested

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major twists with the gripping storylines in the last few days. According to the previous episode, Varun challenges Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Palki (Adrija Roy). Later, Nidhi spots Varun with Kavya at the same restaurant where she comes to meet her friend Aarohi. Later, Palki and Preeta become spies and follow Varun to a party in a club. However, before Palki can find any proof against Varun, he spots her and plans a new conspiracy.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Varun decides to trap Palki in her plan. He brings drugs to the party and hides his ex-wife, Alia, by putting a mask on her face. Later, he calls the cops who come to raid the party. When the cops ask everyone to stand in a queue, Varun smartly puts drugs in Palki’s bag. Later, the Police find drugs in Palki’s bag, and they arrest her. Though Palki screams, she has not done anything, but the cops don’t listen to her. Varun, who is Sherlyn and Prithvi’s son, is back to take revenge on the Luthra family.

It will be interesting to see how Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Preeta help Palki out of jail and expose Varun’s truth in front of everyone.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.