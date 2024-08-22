Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Story: Kavya Agrees To Marry Varun, Karan And Rajveer Become Angry

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with the gripping storyline. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. Varun kidnaps Kavya and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Later, he threatens Kavay to marry him, or else he will kill Preeta, whom he has locked in a glass tank. On the other hand, Karan (Shakti Anand) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) find out this truth, and they come to rescue them with Palki.

In the upcoming episode, Varun gives the last chance to Kavya to marry him, but she denies it and asks him to kill her. Varun threatens her, revealing that if she doesn’t marry him, then the water in the glass tank will turn into ice, leading to Preeta’s death. Kavya agrees to marry Varun, and the wedding rituals begin.

Soon, Karan, Rajveer, Palki, and other family members come to rescue Kavya and Preeta but end up trapped by the goons. Varun threatens everyone that if they don’t let this marriage happen, then they will have to see Preeta die. Rajveer and Karan get angry with Varun, but they control themselves for Preeta and Kavya. Karan warns Varun that he will face severe consequences if he gets angry. But Varun stays unaffected. On the other hand, Nidhi becomes happy that Varun has finally finished Preeta’s chapter.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.