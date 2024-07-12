Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Karan Slaps Shaurya, Nidhi Shocked

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major ups and downs with Rajveer’s (Paras Kalnawat) arrest and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) finding out about Nidhi’s conspiracy. According to the previous episode, Preeta finds out about Nidhi’s conspiracy, and she tells the truth to the police officers, who suggest that she should ask Shaurya (Baseer Ali) to withdraw the case. But when Preeta asks Shaurya, he denies it, upon which she slaps him.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rajveer return home from jail. Not only that but because of Rajveer, Luthra’s house is saved. Soon, Kavya ties Rakhi to Rajveer’s wrist, which Shaurya oversees, and comes down. Shaurya taunts Rajveer, upon which Karan (Shakti Anand) slaps him, exposing his cunning plan to take revenge on Rajveer. Karan emphasizes that just by taking revenge, Shaurya caused quite a loss of his own company. Preeta stops Karan, where Shaurya asks her to stay away from father and son matter, and he also reveals that Preeta slapped him. Then Karan again slaps Shaurya. While Preeta leaves from there, witnessing this, Nidhi shouts Karan, upon which he highlights that Nidhi raised Shaurya wrongly, and this is why he is doing this.

Karan makes Shaurya understand his mistakes. He asks Shaurya to beg pardon from Rajveer. Though Shaurya us quite, it will be interesting to see whether he understands his mistake or hate Rajveer grows.