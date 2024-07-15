Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Preeta’s House Burn In Fire, Nidhi Taunts

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed nail-biting twists and turns in the past few days with Karan (Shakti Anand) exposing Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) discovering about Nidhi’a conspiracy. According to the previous episode, Varun tries to kill Alia because she becomes the hurdle in his way. However, somehow, Alia escapes, and Palki (Adrija Roy) finds her. Soon, Preeta and Palki calm her down while Alia reveals that after knowing Varun’s truth, Kavya will never marry him. Preeta asks Alia to share the truth. Alia, without a doubt, shares that she is Varun’s first legal wife, leaving Preeta and Palki in deep shock.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that someone burns Preeta’s house, which leaves her in deep shock. She feels clueless about what to do next and how the house caught fire. Nidhi, beside Preeta, taunts her that she heard that with good people, nothing bad happens, but now what happened with Preeta is not at all good. It seems Nidhi is behind the cunning plan. On the other hand, Varun’s mother advises him to find Alia as soon as possible because she might ruin everything. Varun understands and decides to look for Alia.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.