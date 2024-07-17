Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Varun Finds Alia, Rajveer Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major twists and turns in the past few days with Rajveer’s (Paras Kalnawat) arrest and Varun trying to kill Alia. According to the previous episode, Rajveer returns home from jail. On the other hand, Alia decides to hide at Palki’s (Adrija Roy)k house and collect proof against Varun to expose him in front of everyone. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Palki agree with Alia’s decision. On the other hand, Shaurya plans to take revenge on Rajveer and his mother, Preeta. Hearing this, Nidhi becomes happy.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rajveer questioning his mother about the reason behind asking for help from Shaurya (Baseer Ali), as we all know how much he hates him. Preeta stands clueless while Karan (Shakti Anand) enters, intensifying the scene. Karan reveals Shaurya didn’t help because he filed a complaint against Rajveer. Hearing this, everyone is surprised, while Rajveer is shocked. On the other hand, Palki, on her way, heads to home, where she gets a call from Alia. As Palki picks up the call and says Alia, Varun overhears and gets shocked. He wonders if Alia is hiding at Palki’s house.

It will be interesting to see how Palki and Preeta will expose Varun in front of everyone with the help of Alia.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.