Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi humiliates Shanaya, Luthra family stands against Nidhi

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) comes to Luthra house to save Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) from Nidhi’s evil plans. However, Preeta too comes to Luthra house following Srishti. The latter gets worried as she fears Preeta might have an encounter with Karan and the Luthra family. Hence, she acts of getting unconscious. Soon, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and one of the maids of Luthra family take her to a room.

Karan enters the same room, while Srishti and the maid hide, Preeta comes face to face with Karan. The latter is shocked to see her. Soon, Srishti throws a vase to distract Karan (Shakti Anand), pulls Preeta towards her, and asks the maid to stand instead of Preeta. Karan was shocked to see Preeta vanish and the maid in place of Preeta. Srishti and Preeta manage to escape from the room.

In the coming episode, Shanaya gains consciousness and comes down before the Luthra family. Nidhi gets angry at her for trapping Shaurya in her plan. Hence, Nidhi scolds Shanaya and humiliates her for being a middle-class girl. Nidhi continues to warn her to stay away from Shaurya. However, the Luthra family scolds Nidhi for humiliating Shanaya. Rakhi mentions how her bahu was middle class and she was perfect for the family. She also approves Shanaya and Shaurya’s alliance which angers Nidhi.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1668 9th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Nidhi scolds Shanaya and humiliates her for being a middle-class girl. Nidhi continues to warn her to stay away from Shaurya. However, Luthra family scolds Nidhi for humiliating Shanaya