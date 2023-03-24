Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Meena witnesses her necklace on Sulochana’s neck and questions her. Soon, Sulochana blames Ishani and mentions she gave her the necklace. Meena gets furious and takes her to the police station and calls her a thief. Meena gets Ishani arrested.

Later, Shiv comes to meet Ishani in jail and informs her that due to the Holi festival, the court is closed. Hence, he informs her that she won’t get bail and she will have to spend a night in jail. Shiv is about to leave and Ishani breaks down and holds his hand.

Now, in the coming episode, Aniket worries for Ishani and decides to bail her out. Hence, Aniket takes a disguise and goes to threaten Meena. He warns to kill her if she refuses to take her complaint back against Ishani. The next day, Meena takes her complaint back and Ishani gets released from jail.

Will Ishani learn about Shiv’s twin Aniket?

