Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Bhupen sees Shiv’s twin Aniket at the Holi party. However, the latter manages to flee away.

On the other hand, Ishani slips in the mud and Shiv helps her. Neeti records them and Kiran gets furious on seeing the video. Later, Meena witnesses her necklace on Sulochana’s neck and questions her. Soon, Sulochana blames Ishani and mentions she gave her the necklace. Meena gets furious and takes her to the police station and calls her a thief. Meena gets Ishani arrested.

Now, in the coming episode, Shiv comes to meet Ishani in the jail and informs her that due to the Holi festival, the court is closed. Hence, he informs her that she won’t get bail and she will have to spend a night in jail. Shiv is about to leave and Ishani breaks down and holds his hand.

Will Shiv manage to prove Ishani’s innocence?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.