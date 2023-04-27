Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani and Shiv get cozy

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Tina’s in-laws come to Dhoopar’s house to fix Bobby and Tina’s marriage date. During their conversation, Kiran introduces Ishani as Shiv’s wife. Tina’s mother-in-law Rohini likes Ishani. She asks Kiran to show Ishani and Shiv’s marriage video. However, Kiran informs that they did not have a grand wedding. Soon, Rohini suggests doing Ishani and Shiv’s marriage again in a grand manner.

Ishani and Shiv prepare for Tina and Bobby’s roka ceremony. At the function, Bhupen gets Shiv’s sign on the property papers. He fools Shiv with some other business papers and asks him to sign. However, Ishani learns about Bhupen’s plan and stops Shiv from signing the papers. Bhupen gets angry as Ishani spoils his plan.

In the coming episode, Bhupen takes it as a challenge and gets Shiv’s sign on the papers. Meanwhile, the family asks Ishani to put mehendi. Shiv gets angry and takes Ishani to speak to her. Ishani asks him to calm down. However, he bangs his hand on a plate of sindoor. The sindoor falls into his eyes, and he gets irritated. Shiv rubs his eyes, but Ishani stops him. Ishani comes close to him and tries to treat his eyes. Shiv and Ishani share a close-eye-lock moment.

Will Ishani destroy the papers?

