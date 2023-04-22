Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani plans smart move to get evidence

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Ishani discovers the pen drive with the MMS video. Soon, she sneaks into Bhupen’s room and searches for the same. Meanwhile, Bhupen walks towards his room. However, he fails to see Ishani as she hides behind the curtains.

Bhupen witnesses Shiv’s hatred towards Ishani and tries to instigate him. Soon, he gives Shiv an idea to seek revenge on Ishani. Bhupen asks Shiv to spend a romantic night with Ishani and then gives her divorce. Bhupen also suggests kicking out Ishani, which shocks Shiv.

In the coming episode, Ishani gets eager to find the pen drive. Finally, she learns that the pen drive is hidden inside Bhupen’s walking stick that he carries. Ishani smartly plans a move to get the evidence. She brings a duplicate stick and replaces it with the original one. Ishani drops a bowl of dal on Bhupen’s dress. While everyone cleans it, Ishani smartly replaces the stick and takes the original one.

Will Bhupen finally get exposed?

