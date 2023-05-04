Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani struggles to save Shiv’s life

Shiv gets hospitalized and requires blood. Ishani goes in search of blood and manages to get it. However, Bhupen smartly pushes Ishani, and the blood bag falls down. The blood spills over the floor and shocks Ishani and Shiv’s family. in Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Yash and Ishani get an idea and join hands to bring Shiv to Ishani’s house for dinner. Yash creates a video of Ishani and Shiv’s mother, which he sends to Shiv. Soon, witnessing the video, Shiv rushes to Jagdish’s house. The latter welcomes Shiv and Ishani. However, Shiv gets angry at Ishani and questions the latter about her fight with his mother. Ishani looks confused, but soon Yash reveals that he made that video so that Shiv could misunderstand things and come to Ishani’s house.

Later, Shiv and Ishani enjoy supper. However, Shiv gets an important call and goes to attend the same. Meanwhile, a thief tries to steal Shiv’s phone. The two fight when the thief pushes Shiv, and he gets injured by a rod. Ishani happens to see Shiv unconscious and rushes him to the hospital. Shiv’s mother blames Ishani for the mishap and lashes out at her.

In the coming episode, the doctor informs Shiv being critical and demands to get AB negative blood for him. Ishani goes in search of blood and manages to get it. However, Bhupen smartly pushes Ishani, and the blood bag falls down. The blood spills over the floor, and shocks Ishani and Shiv’s family.

Will Ishani save Shiv?

