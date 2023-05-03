Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv gets ANGRY at Ishani

Jagdish invites the Dhoopar family and Tina’s in-laws to his house for dinner. Rohini asks Shiv to join. However, the latter refuses and reveals his important meeting. Ishani gets upset and decides to do something. Yash and Ishani get an idea and join hands to bring Shiv to Ishani’s house for dinner. Later, Yash makes a plan which makes Shiv furious. He comes to speak to Ishani and gets angry at her in Zee TV show Lag Ja Gale

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Ishani gets on a new mission to discover the amount Bhupen transfers to his account from Shiv’s company. When everyone sleeps at night, Ishani checks six months’ bank account statement and gets shocked.

Ishani and Puja finally reveal the documents to Shiv and Dhoopar family and expose Bhupen. However, the latter accepts his mistake and apologizes to Shiv. The latter allows him to stay in the Dhoopar house. The other day, Jagdish invites the Dhoopar family and Tina’s in-laws to his house for dinner. Rohini asks Shiv to join. However, the latter refuses and reveals his important meeting. Ishani gets upset and decides to do something. Yash and Ishani get an idea and join hands to bring Shiv to Ishani’s house for dinner.

In the coming episode, Yash creates a video of Ishani and Shiv’s mother, which he sends to Shiv. Soon, witnessing the video, Shiv rushes to Jagdish’s house. The latter welcomes Shiv and Ishani. However, Shiv gets angry at Ishani and questions the latter about her fight with his mother. Ishani looks confused, but soon Yash reveals that he made that video so that Shiv could misunderstand things and come to Ishani’s house.

Will Shiv apologize to Ishani?

