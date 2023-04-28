Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv says ‘I Love You’ to Ishani

Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Ishani and Shiv prepare for Tina and Bobby’s roka ceremony. At the function, Bhupen gets Shiv’s sign on the property papers. He fools Shiv with some other business papers and asks him to sign. However, Ishani learns about Bhupen’s plan and stops Shiv from signing the papers. Bhupen gets angry as Ishani spoils his plan.

Bhupen takes it as a challenge and gets Shiv’s sign on the papers. Meanwhile, the family asks Ishani to put mehendi. Shiv gets angry and takes Ishani to speak to her. Ishani asks him to calm down. However, he bangs his hand on a plate of sindoor. The sindoor falls into his eyes, and he gets irritated. Shiv rubs his eyes, but Ishani stops him. Ishani comes close to him and tries to treat his eyes. Shiv and Ishani share a close-eye-lock moment.

In the coming episode, the family gets together after the Roka function. During the get-together, the Dhoopar family decides to play dumb charades. Ishani and Shiv also participate in the game. Ishani enacts a movie, and Shiv guesses it fast. However, when Shiv enacts the movie I Love You, Ishani fails to guess. Soon, Shiv says ‘I Love You’ to Ishani.

How will Ishani react?

