Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus show produced by Sobo Films will see Jaya finding fault with Ranvijay's act of bringing Bappa without her. Ranvijay will try to apologize to her but to no avail.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films recently saw the big drama during the Mahasangam where Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) and Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) met Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Vaiju gave blood to save the life of little Sai, while Rajat helped Ranvijay in finding the whereabouts of Rohan who was kidnapped.

Now the focus is back on the Mohitepatil family’s Ganesh Chaturthi. Ranvijay along with his father and Rohan will bring Bappa home in a grand celebratory way. Ranvijay in the upcoming episode, will be happy that he could save Rohan and bring home Bappa on time. The family will rejoice in the festive ambience when Jaya (Reshma Merchant) will express her disappointment. She will be seen telling Ranvijay that she is happy that Bappa has come home, but this is not the perfect plan that they had wished for as a couple.

Jaya will remind Ranvijay of their conversation that they will together bring home Bappa as it is their first Ganesh Chaturthi after their marriage. Jaya will be disappointed at Ranvijay’s behaviour and indifference towards her. Ranvijay will try to apologize for his mistake, but Jaya will ask him to forget it as he will continue to hurt her, and she sees it as a recurring problem in him. Jaya will also be seen talking to her friend about there being sudden differences between her and Ranvijay which has affected their closeness as a couple.

Will Jaya know the truth?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe playing the leads.